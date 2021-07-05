One person shot in police-involved shooting in Olivia, MN

OLIVIA, Minn. (KARE 11) - Police say an armed person was killed after an officer fired their weapon after an “altercation” in the early hours of Sunday morning.

According to a release from the Olivia Police Department, the on-duty officer was “confronted by an armed individual” at about 2:20 a.m. in an alley near the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue. The officer used a firearm after an “altercation,” the department said.

The person was taken to the local hospital and was pronounced dead.

The Olivia Police Department said the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating, which is standard when officers use deadly force.

The officer is on administrative leave, which the department said is part of an already-established policy. No other information is available as of early Sunday afternoon.

