Advertisement

One person dead after accident at Iowa amusement park

Adventureland Park said on its Facebook page that a person had died after an accident on one of...
Adventureland Park said on its Facebook page that a person had died after an accident on one of the rides at the Iowa amusement park.(KCCI via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTOONA, Iowa (Gray News) - One person died following an accident over the weekend on a ride at Adventureland Park, and three others were injured.

A Facebook post on the theme park’s page late Sunday confirmed the death of one of its guests. Adventureland Park said a boat on the Raging River ride overturned Saturday with six people riding on it.

KCRG reported the names of the people involved have not been publicly released.

They initially said Saturday that four people had been transported to a hospital, three with critical injuries and one with minor injuries.

A spokesperson for the park said in the post that an investigation is ongoing, and the ride remains closed.

“Adventureland is working closely with both the state and local authorities and would like to thank them again for their efforts,” they said. “At this time, we ask for your thoughts and prayers for the guest and their family, as well as for our team members who were onsite.”

The ride had been inspected Friday and was found in good working order, Adventureland said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moorhead PD and Clay County Sheriff's Office was on scene for a fatal crash in Moorhead.
UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies after crash in Moorhead
Fargo Fire Department Badge
Fingers blown off by fireworks, Fire Department issues warning
SHOTS FIRED MOORHEAD
UPDATE: Shots fired during a police foot pursuit in Moorhead; BCA taking over investigation
Dr. Eric Jayne was involved in an eight-car crash on Friday morning outside Grand Forks....
‘He had the biggest heart’: Friends speak after veterinarian’s death in Grand Forks crash
OTTERTAIL WETLAND FIRE
Fire Crews battled a sizable fire in a wetland area near Ottertail

Latest News

FILE - Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks (80) is shown during the second...
NHL goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, 24, dies from fall after fireworks mishap
Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window...
Vatican: Pope alert and well a day after intestinal surgery
In this photo released by the Joint Task Force - Sulu, parts of a Lockheed C-130 Hercules plane...
Philippines military’s worst air disaster kills 52, wounds 51
Terry Donahue, the all-time leader in victories at UCLA and in the Pac-12, announced his...
Terry Donahue, winningest UCLA football coach, dies at 77
The United States is continuing to face a severe blood shortage. The American Red Cross and...
Red Cross, Vitalant facing severe blood shortage