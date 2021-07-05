‘Heartbreaking and Disgusting’: One woman voices concerns of her mother’s care at Eventide

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Heartbreaking and disgusting... Those are words a Moorhead woman used after submitting pictures of her mother’s discolored and unmanicured feet to our Whistleblower Hotline. Kim Tracy says she was shocked to see the condition of her mother’s feet and says the place her mother was living up until her death, Eventide on Eighth Care Center, needs to be held accountable.

The CEO of Eventide, Jon Riewer, said they take complaints like Tracy’s very seriously.

In 2016, Kim Tracy put her mother into the care of Eventide on Eighth in Moorhead. Tracy admits that over the years she did not stay on top of the condition of her diabetic mother’s feet, and that it wasn’t until after her mother’s passing in December of 2020 that she noticed some discoloration to her skin and minimal nail care.

“I wasn’t aware of her not getting her toenails cut, her grooming care, until I lost her in December,” said Tracy, “I find it heartbreaking and disgusting. I can’t believe something like that could even be done to your own family member.”

Riewer said although he isn’t sure how this could have happened, he cannot dismiss that this may have happened on his watch.

Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Eventide, Carrie Carney, said as soon as they received the complaint about Tracy’s mother’s care, they immediately looked into it. Carney says the unit Tracy’s mother lived in has undergone reeducation of proper foot care after an audit was preformed following the complaint.

“Our mission is to empower older adults to thrive, and we take that very seriously,” said Carney, “We always look at what we can do better and what we can do differently and do that moving forward.”

Tracy says she just wants everyone to make sure they check in on their loved ones.

“I would like everybody to know that their family basically they want to check and see if their family is okay… that’s what hurts me about it…How would you like your mother, father, grandparents, family being taken care of like that at eventide,” said Tracy.

Carney said they always refer residents and families to the ombudsman or the state health department if they want to talk with someone else about the complaint.

