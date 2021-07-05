Advertisement

Golf pro, 2 others fatally shot at Atlanta-area country club

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 3:41 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say a professional golfer and two other men were killed in a shooting at an Atlanta-area country club and the suspect is still at large.

Cobb County Police Officer Shenise Barner told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that officers found an unresponsive man with an apparent gunshot wound to the head Saturday afternoon at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw. The department identified him as country club employee and golfer Eugene Siller.

Police say two other dead men were discovered in the bed of a white pickup truck that was on the green. Both had apparent gunshot wounds. One was identified as Paul Pierson and the other has not yet been identified.

Gene Siller, a professional golfer who ran Pinetree Country Club for nearly two years, was...
Gene Siller, a professional golfer who ran Pinetree Country Club for nearly two years, was fatally shot at the club Saturday afternoon. He is survived by his wife and two sons.(Source: Family friend, WXIA via CNN)

Police have not yet found the killer.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moorhead PD and Clay County Sheriff's Office was on scene for a fatal crash in Moorhead.
UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies after crash in Moorhead
Dr. Eric Jayne was involved in an eight-car crash on Friday morning outside Grand Forks....
‘He had the biggest heart’: Friends speak after veterinarian’s death in Grand Forks crash
SHOTS FIRED MOORHEAD
UPDATE: Shots fired during a police foot pursuit in Moorhead; BCA taking over investigation
OTTERTAIL WETLAND FIRE
Fire Crews battled a sizable fire in a wetland area near Ottertail
4TH OF JULY LAWN
West Fargo lawn company spreads the spirit of 4th of July

Latest News

Authorities say a professional golfer and two other men were killed in a shooting at an...
3 found dead after shooting at Ga. country club
fargo garage fire
Garage fire causes extensive damage in Fargo
fargo truck fire
Car fire breaks out in Fargo hotel parking lot.
Joseph Diener, 16, and his fellow Boy Scout, 15-year-old Dominic Viet, will receive recognition...
Boy Scouts save woman from drowning on flooded basketball court