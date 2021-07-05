Garage fire causes extensive damage in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One garage is completely destroyed and two others are damaged after a fire broke out in the 3100 block of 33rd St. S. in Fargo.

No one was hurt and firefighters have not yet determined the cause of that fire. One vehicle inside was severely damaged.

No word yet on the total damage estimate.

