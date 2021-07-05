Advertisement

Garage fire causes extensive damage in Fargo

fargo garage fire
fargo garage fire(KVLY)
By Cordell Wagner
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 3:20 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One garage is completely destroyed and two others are damaged after a fire broke out in the 3100 block of 33rd St. S. in Fargo.

No one was hurt and firefighters have not yet determined the cause of that fire. One vehicle inside was severely damaged.

No word yet on the total damage estimate.

Stay with Valley News Live as we continue to cover this breaking story.

