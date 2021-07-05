COVID-19 rental assistance available across state

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the country and state continue to recover after the pandemic, some federal protections put in place during COVID-19 are coming to an end.

The Evictions Moratorium that was passed in March of last year as a part of the CARES Act will be coming to an end on July 31.

While landlords legally were not allowed to evict tenants, they will be allowed to 30 days after the moratorium expires.

North Dakota received a part of more than $25 billion in federal funds given to the states to provide emergency rental assistance.

Residents of the state can find that assistance through the Coronavirus Rent Help program through the Department of Human Services.

The state program helps qualifying renters pay up to 12 months’ rent to avoid eviction.

After receiving more than $350 million from the U.S. Treasury Department, it replaced the Emergency Rent Bridge Program on June 1, and expanded those who qualify for assistance.

More than 600 housing providers across the state are registered to receive direct payments from the program, and since starting last year more than 2,000 renters have been able to receive help.

Executive Policy Director Jessica Thomasson said they expect to see the number of applicants continue to grow in the next few months

“We’re receiving probably 200 new applications a week. We’ve really seen an increase in the last two weeks and expect that to continue through the summer. So, the program is definitely open. We’re seeing new applicants every week, we’re getting new approvals out every week and making sure rent payments are going out the door every week as well,” said Thomasson.

Thomasson said the department will have application counselors available across the state in the next few weeks.

You can find more information on qualifications and where you can apply online here and here.

