Car fire breaks out in Fargo hotel parking lot.

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An investigation is ongoing this morning after a car caught fire in a hotel parking lot.

Fire crews were called to 2355 46th St. S. in Fargo at 1:30 A.M. for a call of a vehicle on fire in the parking lot of the La Quinta Inn & Suites.

No one was hurt in the incident and fire crews are saying that information as to how the car caught fire is scarce due to the severity of the fire.

The owner of the vehicle claims there were no fireworks in the vehicle or anything else that could have caught fire.

