Woman dies after semi hits pedestrian near Wilton

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman has died after a semi hit her as she was walking along Highway 83 early Saturday morning near Wilton.

Authorities say the accident happened just before 2 a.m.

47-year-old Neil Janz was driving a 2005 Peterbilt hauling an empty trailer going south on the highway from Velva to Mandan.

Sandra Finley of Mandaree, 35, was walking on Highway 83 in the left southbound lane from Wilton to Bismarck.

Janz was traveling in that left lane attempting to pass another semi.

He was unable to avoid Finley before the semi struck her.

Following the accident, Janz pulled over and remained at the scene.

Finley was originally taken to CHI St. Alexius-Bismarck, but was later transported to Sanford-Fargo where she died from her injuries.

The crash is still under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

