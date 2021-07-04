West Fargo lawn company spreads the spirit of 4th of July

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo lawn company is spreading the spirit of the 4th of July in a creative way.

On Friday, mowers from Welk’s Lawn Care created an American Flag in the backyard of a customer’s home in West Fargo.

The stripes were mowed into the lawn and the stars were created out of turf paint.

It took three employees to create the flag while another took drone footage.

The flag was completed in about four hours.

For more information about Welk’s Lawn Care click here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.