Still Hot Monday Before Rain Moves in

MONDAY - TUESDAY : We will start the week still on a hot note with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. As the day progresses, clouds will increase and rain will begin to develop from the west. Rain looks to become fairly widespread across the region overnight and into morning Tuesday. There are some indications that the southern half of the Valley may see up to 2″ of rainfall with lesser amounts across the far north. Rain moves out by Tuesday afternoon, and high Tuesday only reach the 60s and 70s.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Wednesday is looking to be the one driest day of the work week with a few clouds. Highs will remain cool in the 70s for most. Thursday and Friday bring more chances for rain and storms. The best chance as of now for decent rain is looking to be on Thursday. Some storms may be on the stronger side. Showers and storms possible again Friday. Highs both Thursday and Friday will be in the upper 70s to near 80.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Drier conditions take hold for the weekend with sunny skies expected and high temperatures back into the 80s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY: Warm. Rain developing late. Low: 68. High: 91.

TUESDAY: Rain diminishing by the afternoon. Cool. Low: 63. High: 71.

WEDNESDAY: Quieter. Still cool. Low: 55. High: 72.

THURSDAY: Clouds increase. Chance of rain and storms, some strong. Low: 58. High: 80.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers or thundershowers. Low: 64. High: 77.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 62. High: 81.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 61. High: 85.