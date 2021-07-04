Advertisement

Power Outages in Moorhead on 4th of July

4,127 people have been affected by a power outage in Myrtle Beach, according to Horry Electric Cooperative's outage viewer map. (Source: AP).
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several viewers are reporting multiple power outages in the Moorhead area.

Moorhead Public Service reported on its Facebook Saturday about working to restore power in the MSUM area.

Some viewers have mentioned the recent outages began in the early morning hours on Sunday while others have been without power for the last couple of hours.

Valley News Live reached out to Moorhead Public Service for more information, but has yet to hear back.

No word on when power will be restored.

According to Xcel Energy’s outage map, none of their customers in that area currently experiencing outages.

