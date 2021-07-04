Advertisement

Possible Shots Fired in Moorhead

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Law enforcement officers are currently on the scene of possible shots fired in Moorhead.

According to Red River Dispatch, received the call just before 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Authorities are currently responding to the scene near the 2400 block of 4th Avenue N. near North Park Apartments in Moorhead.

Witnesses say four shots were heard.

This is a developing breaking story.

Stay with Valley News Live as more details become available.

