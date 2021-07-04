Man drowns in Red Lake River

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man has died after drowning in the Red Lake River near Red Lake Falls.

Red Lake County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday regarding the drowning.

Deputies say several witnesses at the scene claimed a man in his 20′s was walking in the river before disappearing below the water surface.

Rescue crews were deployed to search the area of the river.

Approximately at 4:45 p.m., the man’s body was located in 20 feet of water.

Authorities say the drowning appears to be accidental and the investigation into what happened is still ongoing.

The man’s identity yet to be released, pending the notification of the next of kin.

