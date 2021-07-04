‘It’s the greatest gift ever’: Two families bond over Ridge Scolley’s donated organ

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A year after the death of Ridge Scolley, the recipient of his pancreas made the trip from Austin, TX to meet the Scolleys in Frazee, MN. There they bonded over their connection with Ridge and planted a baby blue spruce tree in his memory on the property. Ridge sustained permanent brain damage the day before his 10th birthday.

Lindsay Redwine received Ridge’s pancreas last year and knows that the young boy has a special spot in her heart.

“Thank you, obviously. For so many gifts, not only the organ but just helping me live life again and for introducing me to a new family. Cause I love them like he loved them, I can feel it.” said Redwine.

The spruce tree that they all planted together is a representation of Ridge’s favorite holiday, Christmas. As his parents pointed out, even after they are long gone the tree will still be as a memorial for their son.

“So that we can still celebrate Christmas with him for years to come.” said Shannon Scolley.

Redwine was in desperate need of a new pancreas and was able to get one after the death of Ridge. After receiving a letter from Michael Scolley, Redwine knew she wanted to meet the family where her new organ came from.

“It’s the greatest gift ever,” said Redwine. “Not many people get to experience not only being able to live again because somebody gave you something, but having such a love for another family, it’s amazing.”

Ridge was full of life and now he is helping others to continue to live on. While he is no longer here, a part of him was able to reconnect with his family and bridge the two families together. One from Texas, the other from Minnesota.

“He would be really proud that he became famous for something so amazing and he was always a miracle and he continues to be a miracle even while he’s gone.” said Scolley.

The Ridge Scolley Scholarship was set up to help give children an opportunity to get the summer camp experience at Camp Cherith. For more information on the scholarship, click here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.