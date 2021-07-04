‘He had the biggest heart’: Friends speak after veterinarian’s death in Grand Forks crash

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An eight-car pile up happened on Friday morning outside Grand Forks, ND leaving one dead and many injured. The man who died has been identified by friends and social media posts as Dr. Eric Jayne, a veterinarian beloved by the animal community.

“When I got the call I was just very devastated, the others that have been working with him and I have told me that we’ll continue his legacy, that this clinic will happen and I know that they’ll help me do it but it will never be the same.” said Kathleen Wooden Knife, who runs a vet clinic on the Rosewood Reservation in South Dakota.

Dr. Jayne had a major impact on the veterinarian world, with his contributions spanning from Hawai’i to the southern states. Majority of the posts on social media pointed out that Dr. Jayne was always on the move, helping clinics across the nation.

“It just shows what a huge heart he had right?,” said Emma Clifford, a friend of Dr. Jayne. “I mean all the people he has touched, all of us. He had the biggest heart and he was the best human most of us had ever, ever met.”

While he is no longer with them, Dr. Jayne’s impact and legacy will live on through the people and animals he worked with.

“I mean he’s connected us now, and it’s awful that through his death that he has connected us, so we’re connected now, we’re going to stay connected and we just can’t thank Dr.Eric Jayne enough for everythign that he has tought all of us.” said Clifford.

The crash is still being investigated by the North Dakota Highway Patrol, with information expected to be released tomorrow.

