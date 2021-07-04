Fire Crews battled a sizable fire in a wetland area near Ottertail

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Multiple fire agencies were dispatched to help battle a sizable fire in a wetland area just north of Ottertail.

According to Ottertail Fire Chief Stuart Fleischauer, the department was dispatched around 10:45 p.m. Saturday night.

Fire crews remained on scene until about 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

Ottertail Fire, Perham Fire, and the MN DNR were the responding departments.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, but Fleischauer says it’s likely due to an oversized bonfire or fireworks.

