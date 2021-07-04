Advertisement

Fire Crews battled a sizable fire in a wetland area near Ottertail

OTTERTAIL WETLAND FIRE
OTTERTAIL WETLAND FIRE(KVLY)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Multiple fire agencies were dispatched to help battle a sizable fire in a wetland area just north of Ottertail.

According to Ottertail Fire Chief Stuart Fleischauer, the department was dispatched around 10:45 p.m. Saturday night.

Fire crews remained on scene until about 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

Ottertail Fire, Perham Fire, and the MN DNR were the responding departments.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, but Fleischauer says it’s likely due to an oversized bonfire or fireworks.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moorhead PD and Clay County Sheriff's Office was on scene for a fatal crash in Moorhead.
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Moorhead
Whitten Mugshot
Woman facing misdemeanor charge for criminal mischief
Crash along Highway 2 west of Grand Forks on Friday, July 2.
UPDATE: One person dies in 8-vehicle crash near Grand Forks
Dr. Eric Jayne was involved in an eight-car crash on Friday morning outside Grand Forks....
‘He had the biggest heart’: Friends speak after veterinarian’s death in Grand Forks crash
Man gets ejected from go-cart after riding in closed construction zone in Grand Forks Co.

Latest News

Man shot in thigh Tuesday night
Woman dies after semi hits pedestrian near Wilton
10:00PM Sports - July 3
10:00PM Sports - July 3
Lindsay Redwine was able to meet with the Scolleys after receiving a new pancreas. They planted...
‘It’s the greatest gift ever’: Two families bond over Ridge Scolley’s donated organ
Valley News Live at 10:00PM-Part 2 July 03, 2021
10:00PM News July 3 - Part 2