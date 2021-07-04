Advertisement

8 people wounded in shooting near Fort Worth car wash

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Police in Fort Worth, Texas, say eight people have been wounded in a shooting near a car wash in which it appears multiple guns were used.

Police said the eight gunshot victims were taken to hospitals and are in stable condition.

Police said no suspects are in custody.

Police say an officer in the area heard gunshots at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found the eight people who had been shot.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moorhead PD and Clay County Sheriff's Office was on scene for a fatal crash in Moorhead.
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Moorhead
Whitten Mugshot
Woman facing misdemeanor charge for criminal mischief
Crash along Highway 2 west of Grand Forks on Friday, July 2.
UPDATE: One person dies in 8-vehicle crash near Grand Forks
Dr. Eric Jayne was involved in an eight-car crash on Friday morning outside Grand Forks....
‘He had the biggest heart’: Friends speak after veterinarian’s death in Grand Forks crash
Man gets ejected from go-cart after riding in closed construction zone in Grand Forks Co.

Latest News

Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window...
Pope Francis hospitalized for planned intestinal surgery
Officials suspended rescue operations on Saturday to let workers begin the precarious business...
Drilling nearly done to demolish rest of collapsed Florida condo
The photo on the left shows Adler Lara. Walter Lara is shown at the top right, and his car is...
Amber Alert issued for abducted Calif. boy
4,127 people have been affected by a power outage in Myrtle Beach, according to Horry Electric...
Power Outages in Moorhead on 4th of July