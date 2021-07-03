Advertisement

Woman facing misdemeanor charge for criminal mischief

Whitten Mugshot
Whitten Mugshot(KVLY)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman who is facing charges for reckless endangerment after crashing her ex-boyfriend’s funeral is facing another misdemeanor charge.

Blair Whitten is facing a charge of criminal mischief.

According to court records Whitten appeared in court for an event that happened on April 17th.

That is the same day the statue of Jesus was vandalized outside of a church in Downtown Fargo.

Whitten entered a not guilty plea this afternoon with a pretrial conference scheduled for later this month.

