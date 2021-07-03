Woman facing misdemeanor charge for criminal mischief

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman who is facing charges for reckless endangerment after crashing her ex-boyfriend’s funeral is facing another misdemeanor charge.

Blair Whitten is facing a charge of criminal mischief.

According to court records Whitten appeared in court for an event that happened on April 17th.

That is the same day the statue of Jesus was vandalized outside of a church in Downtown Fargo.

Whitten entered a not guilty plea this afternoon with a pretrial conference scheduled for later this month.

