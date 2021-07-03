Motorcycle collides with deer in Hubbard County

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A motorcycle collided with a deer in Hubbard County on Saturday morning.

Mikel Ramsey, 64, was traveling east along Highway 34 around 11 a.m.

The vehicle made contact with the deer when the driver arrived near Elderberry Circle.

Ramsey was taken to Essentia to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No further details are available at this time.

