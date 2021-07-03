Advertisement

Motorcycle collides with deer in Hubbard County

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A motorcycle collided with a deer in Hubbard County on Saturday morning.

Mikel Ramsey, 64, was traveling east along Highway 34 around 11 a.m.

The vehicle made contact with the deer when the driver arrived near Elderberry Circle.

Ramsey was taken to Essentia to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No further details are available at this time.

