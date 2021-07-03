Man gets ejected from go-cart after riding in closed construction zone in Grand Forks Co.

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is now recovering from significant injuries after taking a joyride in his go-cart in the closed lanes of a construction zone near Emerado.

Authorities say 30-year-old Richard Sonterre was riding in a homemade go-cart in the closed westbound lanes on Highway 2 just after 9 p.m. Friday night.

Sonterre drove the go-cart over a gap in the concrete causing an impact and for him to be ejected from the vehicle.

He was taken by ambulance to Altru Hospital where he was treated for significant injuries, but non-life-threatening.

Sonterre is facing charges for driving on a closed road, exhibition driving, and driving without liability insurance.

