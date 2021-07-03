Advertisement

Man gets ejected from go-cart after riding in closed construction zone in Grand Forks Co.

(WCAX)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is now recovering from significant injuries after taking a joyride in his go-cart in the closed lanes of a construction zone near Emerado.

Authorities say 30-year-old Richard Sonterre was riding in a homemade go-cart in the closed westbound lanes on Highway 2 just after 9 p.m. Friday night.

Sonterre drove the go-cart over a gap in the concrete causing an impact and for him to be ejected from the vehicle.

He was taken by ambulance to Altru Hospital where he was treated for significant injuries, but non-life-threatening.

Sonterre is facing charges for driving on a closed road, exhibition driving, and driving without liability insurance.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash along Highway 2 west of Grand Forks on Friday, July 2.
UPDATE: One person dies in 8-vehicle crash near Grand Forks
A driver was spotted driving recklessly on University before crashing into a tree.
Updated: Portion of University closed after car crashes into tree
Whitten Mugshot
Woman facing misdemeanor charge for criminal mischief
Man crashes with train near Grand Forks
Grand Forks Weekly Wanted
Grand Forks PD: “Weekly Wanted”

Latest News

North Dakota Highway Patrol
After numerous crashes in work zones, ND Highway Patrol wants to remind people to drive safe
10:00PM News July 2 - Part 2
10:00PM News July 2 - Part 2
News - Safety tips from highway patrol for holiday travel
News - Safety tips from highway patrol for holiday travel
10:00PM Weather July 2
10:00PM Weather July 2