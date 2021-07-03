After numerous crashes in work zones, ND Highway Patrol wants to remind people to drive safe

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In the past few days, there has been numerous accidents in work zones on the east side of North Dakota. The state’s highway patrol is asking for people to be more aware as we head into a holiday weekend.

“Don’t be on your phone try to limit distractions in your vehicle while driving. And obviously obey the speed limit, those work zones are reduced for a reason.” said Sgt. Jed Dahnke.

On Friday, reports are saying that a semi-driver may have caused an eight-car pile up outside Grand Forks that left one dead and numerous people injured. This is the third accident this week on Highway 2.

“Be prepared for any potential changes that could happen in a work zone. Especially during the day time when it’s active and people are working. Be conscious at all times, make sure you have a safe following distance between all the vehicles around you.” said Sgt. Dahnke.

A reminder to stay safe during this holiday weekend.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.