Water shut off in West Fargo as crews fix water main break

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A section of the 4th Avenue East and 7th Street East intersection in West Fargo is closed so crews can repair a water main break.

The road is closed at 7th Street East on the south side of the intersection for through traffic. Drivers can still travel east and west on 4th Avenue and turn north on to 7th Street from 4th Avenue.

Water will be shutoff in the area for the repairs, but is expected to be turned back on by the end of the day.

Public Works crews have completed repairs to today’s previous water main break at the intersection of 4th Avenue East and 6th Street East.

