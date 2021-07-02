Record Heat Potential For the 4th of July Weekend

INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEKEND: The heat is really on for the holiday weekend as 90s continue to build. We can expect low to mid 90s for most, with triple digits possible for some out west and along the ND/SD border. The fire danger will be high through the weekend in most areas, so please follow local regulations with regard to fires and fireworks. Later Saturday afternoon, our next system approaches from the west. It will bring isolated storms first to our western counties as early as Saturday afternoon/evening. Isolated rain and thunder with continue to track eastward through the evening Sunday and into Monday, spotty showers and thunderstorms may fire in the east again later Sunday evening. At this point, this rain chance looks quite isolated and minimal.

MONDAY : We cool a pinch into the work week with temperatures back in the 80s behind the cool front along with a few showers and storms.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: Much cooler with north wind and a Canadian high pressure system delivering a crisp and comfortable day. Northern counties can expect highs near 70! Our southern counties will hit temps in the afternoon near 80. Wednesday will bring a return of south wind and a little boost in afternoon temperatures with highs in the low 80s for much of the area. Mainly dry conditions once again.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Big changes move through, as a low track into the area. Thursday’s temperatures return to well above seasonal averages with 80 to 90 for most with increasing clouds and thunderstorms into the overnight. Locally heavy rain will be possible! Colder northerly wind blows on Friday with continued clouds and wrap around showers possible for some to close the work week.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot. Southwest wind to 25 mph. Low: 69. High: 95.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Hot. Spotty morning showers possible, then dry. Isolated evening thunder. Low: 70. High: 96.

MONDAY: Decreasing clouds. Cooler but still well above average. Low: 71. High: 88.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy comfortably cool. Chance of scattered showers/storms. Low: 63. High: 77.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds from the west late, and a south wind. Low: 60. High: 82.

THURSDAY: Clouds increase. Chance of storms, some strong. Hot. Low: 65. High: 85.

FRIDAY: Cooler north wind with scattered showers or thundershowers. Low: 68. High: 83.