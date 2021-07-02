Advertisement

Record Heat Potential For the 4th of July Weekend

Isolated storms may threaten some holiday cookouts and fireworks events
By Hutch Johnson
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEKEND: The heat is really on for the holiday weekend as 90s continue to build. We can expect low to mid 90s for most, with triple digits possible for some out west and along the ND/SD border. The fire danger will be high through the weekend in most areas, so please follow local regulations with regard to fires and fireworks. Later Saturday afternoon, our next system approaches from the west. It will bring isolated storms first to our western counties as early as Saturday afternoon/evening. Isolated rain and thunder with continue to track eastward through the evening Sunday and into Monday, spotty showers and thunderstorms may fire in the east again later Sunday evening. At this point, this rain chance looks quite isolated and minimal.

MONDAY : We cool a pinch into the work week with temperatures back in the 80s behind the cool front along with a few showers and storms.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: Much cooler with north wind and a Canadian high pressure system delivering a crisp and comfortable day. Northern counties can expect highs near 70! Our southern counties will hit temps in the afternoon near 80. Wednesday will bring a return of south wind and a little boost in afternoon temperatures with highs in the low 80s for much of the area. Mainly dry conditions once again.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Big changes move through, as a low track into the area. Thursday’s temperatures return to well above seasonal averages with 80 to 90 for most with increasing clouds and thunderstorms into the overnight. Locally heavy rain will be possible! Colder northerly wind blows on Friday with continued clouds and wrap around showers possible for some to close the work week.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot. Southwest wind to 25 mph. Low: 69. High: 95.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Hot. Spotty morning showers possible, then dry. Isolated evening thunder. Low: 70. High: 96.

MONDAY: Decreasing clouds. Cooler but still well above average. Low: 71. High: 88.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy comfortably cool. Chance of scattered showers/storms. Low: 63. High: 77.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds from the west late, and a south wind. Low: 60. High: 82.

THURSDAY: Clouds increase. Chance of storms, some strong. Hot. Low: 65. High: 85.

FRIDAY: Cooler north wind with scattered showers or thundershowers. Low: 68. High: 83.

Most Read

Crash along Highway 2 west of Grand Forks on Friday, July 2.
UPDATE: One person dies in crash involving multiple vehicles
police lights graphic
Crash report: Driver falls asleep behind wheel, crashes into oncoming traffic
Sean Krall
Pot plants seized, man arrested in alleged marijuana growing operation
A driver was spotted driving recklessly on University before crashing into a tree.
Updated: Portion of University closed after car crashes into tree
Police lights graphic
Man pinned under tractor for half hour, rushed to hospital

Latest News

Noon Weather - July 2
Noon Weather - July 2
10:00PM Weather July 1
10:00PM Weather July 1
6:00PM Weather July 1
6:00PM Weather July 1
5:00PM Weather July 1
5:00PM Weather July 1