Portion of University closed after car crashes into tree

A driver was spotted driving recklessly on University before crashing into a tree.
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are searching for a man after a single-car crash Thursday night.

Police were called to the 1000 block of University Dr at 10:16 p.m.

Police on scene tell Valley News Live that a driver heading south on University was spotted driving recklessly and hit a tree. The man had blood on his face and ran from the scene.

Police know who they are looking for and want to check on his well-being.

University Dr is currently closed right now due to the tree resting on the power line.

