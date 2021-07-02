Portion of University closed after car crashes into tree

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are searching for a man after a single-car crash Thursday night.

Police were called to the 1000 block of University Dr at 10:16 p.m.

Police on scene tell Valley News Live that a driver heading south on University was spotted driving recklessly and hit a tree. The man had blood on his face and ran from the scene.

Police know who they are looking for and want to check on his well-being.

University Dr is currently closed right now due to the tree resting on the power line.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.