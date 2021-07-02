Advertisement

Police look for pickup and driver who stole trailer in Valley City

Police are looking for the pickup seen in this surveillance photo.
Police are looking for the pickup seen in this surveillance photo.(Valley City Police Department)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Valley City Police Department released surveillance photos in hopes of finding a pickup and its driver, as they investigate a theft case.

Someone reported that their trailer was stolen from an industrial area on the south side of town on June 27. A 2020 ABU brand trailer was taken.

Valley City Police are turning to the public to help identify the vehicle used to pull the trailer away, and anyone who may have been involved.

If you have information on the pickup or possible driver, contact the Valley City Police Department at 701-845-3110. Callers are able to remain anonymous.

Pickup suspected of stealing a trailer in Valley City.
Pickup suspected of stealing a trailer in Valley City.(Valley City Police Department)

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights graphic
Crash report: Driver falls asleep behind wheel, crashes into oncoming traffic
Sean Krall
Pot plants seized, man arrested in alleged marijuana growing operation
Police lights graphic
Man pinned under tractor for half hour, rushed to hospital
Bryan Alan Runcorn
Man arrested for rummaging through vehicles parked at service lot
A driver was spotted driving recklessly on University before crashing into a tree.
Updated: Portion of University closed after car crashes into tree

Latest News

One dead after crash near Grand Forks
One dead after multi-vehicle crash near Grand Forks
No injuries have been reported
Crash on 19 Ave N
Noon News Part 1 - July 2
Noon News Part 1 - July 2
Mr. Food - Backyard Bean Bake - July 2
Mr. Food - Backyard Bean Bake - July 2