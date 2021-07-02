Police look for pickup and driver who stole trailer in Valley City

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Valley City Police Department released surveillance photos in hopes of finding a pickup and its driver, as they investigate a theft case.

Someone reported that their trailer was stolen from an industrial area on the south side of town on June 27. A 2020 ABU brand trailer was taken.

Valley City Police are turning to the public to help identify the vehicle used to pull the trailer away, and anyone who may have been involved.

If you have information on the pickup or possible driver, contact the Valley City Police Department at 701-845-3110. Callers are able to remain anonymous.

Pickup suspected of stealing a trailer in Valley City. (Valley City Police Department)

