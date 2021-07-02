Man crashes with train near Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Highway Patrol says just after 9:00 Friday morning, they responded to 17th Street NE & 17th Ave. NE, just about 4 miles west of Grand Forks, for a report of a vehicle and train crash.

Deputies say the driver of a 2021 Ram 3500 pickup truck was headed south on 17th St. NE, going towards 17th Ave. NE. Deputies say as the Ram crossed the rails, the left side of the Ram was hit by the front of the westbound BNSF train. The pick-up truck broke into two pieces and flipped over.

The driver of the pick-up is a 34-year-old man from Langdon. The man was taken to Altru Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

