July 4th Celebrations across the valley

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you’re looking for a fun and festive way to celebrate Independence Day, check out the list of events happening in cities across the Red River Valley.

Moorhead

The Moorhead Business Association is putting on the 48th Annual Fourth of July Fireworks this year.

It’s happening at Horizon Shores Park, located at 3801 24th Avenue South. The park closes at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday so event organizers can get the fireworks set up.

It’s a “drive-up and tune in” event, so you’re asked to stay by your vehicles for the fireworks. The show starts at dusk.

VIP parking is available at Vista School starting at 7:000 p.m. and at Horizon Middle School and Dorothy Dodds Elementary School starting at 7:30 p.m. It costs $10 to park and proceeds will go to support scholarships for students.

More information HERE.

West Fargo

You can celebrate Independence Day at Bonanzaville in West Fargo this weekend. Events are happening on Sunday, July 4 from 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Fireworks will start at dusk.

In addition to the fireworks, they’ll have kids crafts, a parade, historic demonstrations, horse drawn carriage rides and face painting. Parking is available at the Red River Valley Fair Grounds.

More information HERE.

Fargo

Messiah Lutheran Church in north Fargo is hosting the first-ever “Honoring Military Veterans” event on the 4th of July.

The event starts at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, in the church parking lot, which is located at 2010 Elm Street North in Fargo, across from the Fargo VA.

They’ll have food trucks, an ice cream stand, and games galore set up. The formal program starts at 2:00 p.m. with the Color guard and F-M Legion Riders. The event also includes a warbird flyover and program with several keynote speakers, including a local Iraq War veteran with an inspiring story.

More information HERE.

Grand Forks

The Sertoma Club is putting on the annual 4th of July Festival and Fireworks in Grand Forks. It’s happening downtown in Town Square and on the Greenway.

The festival kicks off with the Altru Family YMCA Firecracker Walk-Run followed by a kids parade. There will also be a pedal pull, petting zoo and inflatable games.

You can catch a free outdoor concert with Kenny and the Classics and Billy D and the Crystals followed by a fireworks show at dusk.

More Information HERE.

Detroit Lakes

If you’re in lakes country this weekend, you can catch a fireworks show from the Detroit Lakes City Park or City Beach. It’s happening on Sunday, July 4 from 10:00-10:30 p.m.

Mahnomen

You can also celebrate Independence Day at Shooting Star Casino in Mahnomen. The fireworks show starts around 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 4.

Bemidji

A big 4th of July event is planned in Bemidji. The festivities go from July 1-5 at Paul Bunyan Park and the Sanford Center.

Merriam’s Midway is open at noon Friday-Monday and food vendors and bingo are available from noon to 10:00 p.m. each day at the Sanford Center parking lot.

On Saturday, July 3, there’s also a color run starting at 10:00 a.m. at Paul Bunyan Park, a kiddie parade at noon on Lake Boulevard, and a bald eagle water show at 1:00 p.m. in Paul Bunyan Park.

On Sunday, July 4, the grand parade starts at 1:00 p.m. and the fireworks show starts at dusk.

More information HERE.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.