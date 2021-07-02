Advertisement

Highway 2 closed after multi-vehicle crash near Grand Forks

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department and North Dakota Highway Patrol are on scene of a multi-vehicle crash.

Gateway Drive/Highway 2 eastbound toward the airport is blocked and the Highway Patrol says it will be closed for an extended period of time.

The Grand Forks Police Department is helping with traffic control.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes. If you are driving in the area officials ask that you slow down and expect sudden slow-downs or stops.

