Grand Forks PD: “Weekly Wanted”

Grand Forks Weekly Wanted(Grand Forks Police Department)
By Lisa Budeau
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

A man wanted on attempted murder charges is one of five people Grand Forks Police are calling their “Weekly Wanted”.

Police posted a picture of five people they are looking for.

Christopher Lane is wanted to attempted murder, theft of property and reckless endangerment

John Torres is wanted for burglary, theft and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.

Darrian Stone is wanted to possession of fentanyl and intent to deliver.

The two other people are wanted on failure to appear charges.

If you have any information on their whereabouts call Grand Forks Police at (701) 787-8000.

