Grand Forks man causes three-car accident in construction zone

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A three-car accident occurred on U.S. Highway 2 E. around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, which was caused by a driver following too closely to the vehicle in front of it.

The crash had happened in a work zone.

North Dakota Highway Patrol is saying that 20-year-old Kadin Visocsky was driving his 1999 GMC too closely to a 2020 Chevrolet Express van when he rear-ended it. There was four people involved in the crash and no one was injured.

