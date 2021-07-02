Emotional second day in double murder trial

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - July 2 marked the second full day of testimonies in the Grand Forks double murder trial for defendant Salmah Pendleton.

The state called 9 witnesses to the stand to testify, 6 of them being emotional accounts from Grand Forks law enforcement officials.

The officers recounted the events of May 27, 2020 when fellow officer Cody Holte, was shot and killed.

Grand Forks Police Officer, Andrew Rebel, was the first to take the stand.

”A large open wound to his right arm. I didn’t look like it was bleeding it had a pool of blood develop underneath him pretty rapidly,” said Officer Rebel on when he saw Holte being loaded into an ambulance, “Extremely pale, you could see his chest rise and fall as he was breathing.”

The State’s attorney went on to ask Rebel if, based on his observations and his experience as a paramedic, he had any assumptions of Holte’s condition.

Rebel gave a tearful answer, “My assumption...he was either dead or very close to death.”

Grand Forks Police Officer, Jesse Younggren, was the second person to deliver their testimony.

Officer Younggren recounted when an injured Cpl. Ron Nord told him “don’t worry about me, you’ve got one of your guys up there that has been hit bad.” speaking of officer Holte’s injuries.

Younggren said once Holte was loaded into the ambulance he accompanied him to the emergency room.

The court then heard from 3 resident’s of the apartment building where the events of May 27, 2020 took place. The 3 individuals recalled hearing gunshots.

After lunch recess, Grand Forks Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Noah Prudhomme took the witness stand. He said he immediately recognized Holte as officers carried him out of the apartment.

”I recognized him right away,” said Prudhomme, “I’ve known Cody since I was probably 12 years old. We competed in football, basketball, baseball... ever since we were in Middle School.”

After aiding the officers in carrying Holte to the ambulance Prudhomme returned to the apartment and said he saw multiple gunshot wounds on Pendleton’s legs. He said he helped provide aid before carrying Pendleton to an ambulance.

The court entered recess at 2:15 on July 2, and testimonies will resume the morning of July 6.

