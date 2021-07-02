Advertisement

Emerado woman charged with DUI after causing three-car accident outside Grand Forks

North Dakota Highway Patrol
North Dakota Highway Patrol
By Aaron Walling
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:35 PM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 54-year-old Emerado woman has been charged with a DUI after causing a three-car accident outside Grand Forks. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol at around 2:30 p.m., Betty Metcalf in a 2003 Chrysler Town and Country had rear-ended a 2010 Toyota Avalon.

Both the Avalon and a 2015 Ford Expedition were at a red light on U.S. Highway 2 W. in a work zone. Metcalf had failed to stop in time and hit the Avalon which then hit the Expedition. After the accident, traffic that was going westbound was impacted for 45 minutes.

Metcalf was taken to the Altru Hospital for minor injuries while the other four people involved were uninjured.

