Detroit Lakes Police prepared for holiday weekend

By Brian Sherrod
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 3:47 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DETRIOT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - As the holiday weekend begins for many in just a few hours, if you are traveling to the popular Detroit Lakes area, there are many enforcement rules in place for the weekend.

On the 4th of July, the entire Detroit Lakes Police Department will be working. This heavy staff requirement is used to keep the area safe for tourists.

As you enjoy the mile long beach, shops and bars, make sure to remember to follow the laws in place. Fireworks are prohibited in Minnesota. They are also a concern for vegetation fires because of the drought. At the mile long beach, all dogs and alcohol are prohibited.

If you plan to drink, have a designated driver. The rules will be enforced heavily this weekend.

“Don’t drink and drive,” said Chief Chris Todd, Detroit Lakes Police Department. “There is going to be so many people. Tourists in the area and judgment is going to be inhibited and we want to discourage that and stop it from being a problem before it starts.”

Be mindful of traffic congestion when you are traveling to Detroit Lakes. Chief Todd says the best time to travel today is early in the morning or later in the evening.

