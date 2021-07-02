Deceased Bishop added to the list of clergy with credible accusations of sexual abuse

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Diocese of Fargo released Friday morning that they have been notified by the Diocese of Lansing, MI that an investigation has found accusations of sexual misconduct with a minor made against the late Bishop James Sullivan, to be credible. Bishop Sullivan was the sixth Bishop of Fargo and was previously a priest of the Diocese of Lansing.

The Diocese of Fargo says the accusations allege the incidents took place several decades ago when Bishop Sullivan was a priest in the Lansing Diocese. The Diocese adds that there have been no allegations made against Bishop Sullivan during his time in Fargo. Bishop Sullivan passed away in June of 2006, in Fargo.

Sullivan Middle School in Fargo was named after Bishop Sullivan, but has been since renamed to Sacred Heart Middle School because of this situation.

