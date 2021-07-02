Altru Considering Expansion in Devils Lake

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Altru Health System is looking to expand in Devils Lake, and they’re asking the community for input. They emailed letters to residents, saying the future of local healthcare in Devils Lake is at risk.

Meghan Compton, Altru’s Chief Clinical Operations Officer, confirms that there are discussions that could lead to Altru managing or purchasing CHI St. Alexius Hospital.

Compton adds, “The future of the hospital is imperative to the success of Devils Lake’s healthcare and their economy. We believe they would be best served by local, North Dakota ownership.”

Meanwhile, at Altru’s home base in Grand Forks, completion at the new hospital is pushed back until 2024, after a significant halt in construction.

