Advertisement

“We’re working on changing everything”: Owner of problematic nightclub is asking for more time

By Aaron Walling and Mike Morken
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The owner of the Africa International Restaurant and Nightclub is asking for more time from the city of Fargo. The city commissioners are deciding on July 1 for the potential of an immediate, interim suspension of the club’s liquor license.

Francis Brown, the owner, is saying that they are making changes throughout the establishment.

“We’re working on changing the management, the whole entire management team,” said Brown. “And we’re working on changing everything so far, so I think we should be given more time.”

The Fargo city commissioners will be making a decision tomorrow on whether or not to consider the immediate interim suspension of the club’s liquor license. This comes after the liquor control board recommended suspending the license.

In May, 28-year-old Dominique Dewayne McNair, an employee at the club, was shot and killed outside the establishment. Fargo PD is saying that they have responded to numerous calls of other incidents that include underage drinking and fighting. They are also saying that it has put a large strain on resources and public safety.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Africa Nightclub
Laundry list of investigations at Africa Nightclub prompt officials to mull suspending license
Stacie Van Dyke
Van Dyke to make seamless transition to different Valley News Live evening newscasts
Cactus Jacks fined for serving uncarded minor who later got into fatal crash
Vogle mugshot
Fargo man accused of sexually assaulting young girl multiple times
North Dakota lawmakers
Lawmakers react to their law banning ND from California state travels

Latest News

10:00PM Weather June 30
10:00PM Weather June 30
News - Fargo PD seeing more speeding issues on 52nd Ave. S.
News - Fargo PD seeing more speeding issues on 52nd Ave. S.
10:00PM News June 30 - Part 1
10:00PM News June 30 - Part 1
News - Letters issued for possible fee changes for Sheyenne Diversion
News - Letters issued for possible fee changes for Sheyenne Diversion
News - Fargo City Commission to discuss suspending Africa Restaurant Liquor license, owner...
News - Fargo City Commission to discuss suspending Africa Restaurant Liquor license, owner wants more time