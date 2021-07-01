“We’re working on changing everything”: Owner of problematic nightclub is asking for more time

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The owner of the Africa International Restaurant and Nightclub is asking for more time from the city of Fargo. The city commissioners are deciding on July 1 for the potential of an immediate, interim suspension of the club’s liquor license.

Francis Brown, the owner, is saying that they are making changes throughout the establishment.

“We’re working on changing the management, the whole entire management team,” said Brown. “And we’re working on changing everything so far, so I think we should be given more time.”

The Fargo city commissioners will be making a decision tomorrow on whether or not to consider the immediate interim suspension of the club’s liquor license. This comes after the liquor control board recommended suspending the license.

In May, 28-year-old Dominique Dewayne McNair, an employee at the club, was shot and killed outside the establishment. Fargo PD is saying that they have responded to numerous calls of other incidents that include underage drinking and fighting. They are also saying that it has put a large strain on resources and public safety.

