Victim and suspect in Sargent County shooting speak out

STIRUM, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Sargent County man says he’s lucky to be alive tonight after his driver’s seat headrest stopped a bullet just inches from his head.

68-year-old Gerald Dill is accused of firing that shot around 10 p.m. Monday night in Stirum, which is just a few miles west of Gwinner. Dill is now charged with attempted murder and reckless endangerment, but is out of jail on a $50,000 bond.

“He wanted me dead. He wanted me dead as dead could be. He wanted to shoot me point blank in the head. He wanted my brain matter on his body! That’s what I feel,” Daniel Bauer, the victim in Monday night’s incident said.

Bauer says he was just beginning his nightly drive Monday when what he described as a real-life nightmare unfolded.

“It’s trauma in my head. I can’t even sleep at night!” he said.

Bauer says the issues with Dill, owner of Dilly’s Bar in Stirum, go back further than Monday. Both Bauer and Dill claim each has been dealing with harassment and intimidation from the other for over a year.

“I’ve been on needles and pins the last year and a half of my life. Watching my back, I won’t let my wife drive out of town without me,” Bauer said.

A restraining order was filed and awarded to Bauer against Dill in November 2019 after Bauer stated he was continuously scared for his and his wife’s safety due to Dill’s conduct.

“He kept saying if I did this ‘or else,’ ‘or else!’ I was scared of this ‘else,’” Bauer explained.

The restraining order, which Dill states was based on lies, expired in November 2020 and both men claim threats and animosity has heightened within the last month; Which brings us to Monday night.

“I got by the mailbox on County Road Four and he stopped me and started cussing and swearing at me,” Bauer said. “He got off his four-wheeler and he started walking toward me. I didn’t see it right away. He had his hands straight out like this and he’s coming straight here toward my head. I think why he didn’t shoot me five feet from the car is I think he wanted to get personal and shoot me point blank in the head.”

Meanwhile, Dill says Bauer wasn’t just ‘going for a drive.’ Dill claims Bauer tried to run him over and that’s why he fired his gun.

“When someone tries to run over me in my driveway, I will stand my ground. Especially when you threaten to attempt my life and you’re driving. I will stand my ground, lady, and I will protect myself,” Dill said in a phone interview with Valley News Live.

“But you weren’t trying to kill him?” our reporter asked.

“Oh, no ma’am,” he said.

“What were you trying to do?” our reporter asked.

“Get him away from me before he come out of the car and choke me to death or beat me to death like he threatened to do a couple weeks ago,” Dill said.

“(Bauer) says he’s never threatened you,” our reporter replied.

“Ha! Ok!” Dill said.

“That’s untrue?” our reporter asked.

“That’s very untrue,” Dill responded.

Bauer calls Dill’s story a flat-out lie, but says it’s all in the court’s hands now. Dill will be back in court on August 4th. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.

