Victim says brother stabbed him over a bicycle

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police were called to 11th Street South and 8th Avenue on Sunday, June 27, for a report of a stabbing.

Police found the victim, Abdiaziz Ahmed, at St. Anthony’s Church, about a block away from the call. According to court documents, Ahmed had a significant amount of blood and on him and was holding a cloth to the left of his neck.

According to the probable cause report, when officers arrived, Ahmed appeared anxious and told them to get away from him. Officers attempted to continue basic medical care until Fargo Fire and FM Ambulance staff arrived. Ahmed was taken to Sanford.

Detectives determined Abdisamad Said Muse, also known as “Moses,” willfully caused serious bodily injury to Ahmed causing massive blood loss and vocal cord impairment. He was then placed in a medically induced state.

Police believe Abdiaziz was stabbed in a bedroom of an apartment at 809 10th Street South on Sunday morning. Muse was in the apartment and was interviewed several times by investigators. He claimed an incident happened at the apartment, which led to Abdiaziz running from the building.

Muse claimed he didn’t know what happened, and he couldn’t identify what/if/how Abdiaziz was injured and could not identify the weapon. Muse later identified the weapon as a red box cutter and claimed his DNA would be on it because he moved it.

Muse claimed in early interviews that Abdiaziz was in the bedroom was a girl named “Brie” who ran from the scene shortly after the incident.

Muse was confronted after Abdiaziz had told his family what had happened after waking up from his medically induced state. He then admitted to stabbing Abdiaziz in the throat area.

Muse said his right hand was gripped all the way around the red box cutter, with the blade pointed up past his thumb. According to court documents, he tried to rationalize a self-defense claim in several different ways and indicated a bicycle Abdiaziz was trying to take, a cause to the incident. Muse says the bike belonged to another person.

When detectives spoke with Muse, they asked if he had gone too far by stabbing Abdiaziz. Police say Muse appeared to agree with this and indicated he had lost control.

On Monday evening, detectives made contact with Muse who agreed to come to the police station willingly.

