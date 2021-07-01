State investigating report of blue green algae at Rice Lake

WARD COUNTY, N.D. – State environmental officials are investigating Rice Lake in Ward County follow a report of a blue-green algae bloom.

The report of the bloom came in Tuesday.

The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality will run tests Thursday on the water and should have the level of toxins and results Friday.

There are currently nine lakes in the state that have blue-green algae advisories.

If you notice visible discoloration in water or surface scum and algae, avoid that area of the lake.

Do not let pets drink the water and rinse them off if they go swimming.

