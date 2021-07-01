Several crews respond to fire in north Moorhead

Moorhead, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Fire crews are working to put out a fire at a home in north Moorhead. The call first came in as a garage on fire at 415 16th Street North.

Firefighters from Moorhead, Fargo and Dilworth responded to help put out the flames.

Valley News Live is on scene and we’ll update this story as more information becomes available.

