Advertisement

Several crews respond to fire in north Moorhead

Fire at 415 16th Street North in Moorhead.
Fire at 415 16th Street North in Moorhead.(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Moorhead, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Fire crews are working to put out a fire at a home in north Moorhead. The call first came in as a garage on fire at 415 16th Street North.

Firefighters from Moorhead, Fargo and Dilworth responded to help put out the flames.

Valley News Live is on scene and we’ll update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights graphic
Crash report: Driver falls asleep behind wheel, crashes into oncoming traffic
Dill mugshot
Sargent County man missed victim’s head ‘by inches’ in late-night shooting
Kaufman mugshot
MN man pleads guilty to starting Detroit Lake’s RV business fire
News - Owners say dog was poisoned, offering $1,500 reward for answers
Owners say dog was poisoned, offering $1,500 reward for answers
Africa Nightclub
“We’re working on changing everything”: Problematic nightclub is asking for more time

Latest News

Nathan Ouren
Police searching for suspect in Fryn’ Pan arson case
Light pole knocked over during crash near the Cass County Jail.
Authorities investigating crash into light pole
Africa Nightclub
Africa Nightclub loses liquor license for 60 days, announces new management
Noon News Part 1 - July 1
Noon News Part 1 - July 1