Pot plants seized, man arrested in alleged marijuana growing operation

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is in the Barnes County Jail after police seized pot plants in his apartment.

Authorities were tipped off about the marijuana growing operation in Valley City, ND and got a search warrant to inspect the home in the 600 block of 11th Ave. SW.

When police got into the apartment on Wednesday, June 30, they found several pot plants along with other items used to grow and manufacture marijuana.

32-year-old Sean Krall of Valley City was arrested for possession with intent to manufacture and deliver.

Authorities say more charges are expected in the future.

