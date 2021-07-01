Police searching for suspect in Fryn’ Pan arson case

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The police have identified a suspect in the Fryn’ Pan arson case.

The police is now looking for 29-year-old Nathan Ouren. He’s described as 5′11″, 158 lbs, brown eyes and brown hair.

The fire broke out on June 14 at the restaurant located at 300 Main Avenue. There was a fire at a dumpster, which spread to the roof of the building. Damage is estimated at $5,000.

A report was completed and submitted for the consideration of charges to the State’s Attorney’s Office. Fargo police officers have probable cause to arrest Ouren for Aggravated Endangering by Fire.

If you have any information regarding the location of Ouren, call dispatch at 701-451-7660. You may also text a tip with keyword FARGOPD to 847411.

