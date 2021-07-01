Advertisement

Non profit to give away 296th car

NDT - Moorhead Cruise Night
By Mike Morken
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Pay it Forward Ministries is giving away its 296th car Thursday night during Cruise Night in Moorhead. The organization was formed in part to try and get people in need transportation. Pay it Forward President Matt Carlson says, “The cars are donated to us by members of the community. We go through the car and test it, make sure to check everything over to make sure there are no safety concerns. There’s nothing to make us think it wouldn’t be a reliable car for these people to use for the future.” The latest recipient wont be at Cruise night for the presentation because of a health matter that came up. She will get it at a later date. Carlson says, “It’s a real life changing event for people, when they’ve been struggling..to be able to get to work or to job interviews or bring their kids to school or when taking the bus sometimes doesn’t work and being able to give them that transportation, suddenly they can do it with ease. While 296 cars sounds like a lot and it is, the ministry has a goal of fixing up and giving away 1000 cars over a five year period. Carlson adds that “In order to receive a car from us, we actually work with 40 different organizations in Fargo-Moorhead. We work with all the homeless shelters, the job service organizations, housing recovery, people coming out of prison system, all those organizations are there to help those people, we work with their case managers and they identify great candidates for us.”

