Man pinned under tractor for half hour, rushed to hospital

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NEAR ALEXANDRIA, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One man is recovering from injuries after his tractor rolled, pinning him underneath it for 30 minutes.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department says it was called to the scene around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30 along Hwy. 27, west of Alexandria, MN.

When troopers arrived, they used a floor jack to lift part of the tractor off the victim’s legs.

The victim, 49-year-old Gary Anderson, said he was mowing the ditches when he hit a mound and the tractor rolled.

Anderson was taken to the hospital but is expected to be ok.

