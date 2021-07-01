Man arrested for rummaging through vehicles parked at service lot

DICKINSON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest and facing multiple charges after police say he burglarized vehicles parked in a car dealership service lot.

The Dickinson Police Department says they arrested 45-year-old Bryan Runcorn after police spotted him hiding on the floor of his vehicle in the dealership.

Authorities were monitoring that dealership around midnight on Tuesday, June 29 because they received previous reports of someone burglarizing the cars there.

A police K-9 was also brought in and it detected drugs. Runcorn is now under arrest for criminal attempt and preventing arrest.

Police say in June, seven other theft cases have been reported from dealerships and Runcorn may face even more charges.

