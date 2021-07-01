Advertisement

Man arrested for rummaging through vehicles parked at service lot

Bryan Alan Runcorn
Bryan Alan Runcorn(Dickinson, ND Police Dept.)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest and facing multiple charges after police say he burglarized vehicles parked in a car dealership service lot.

The Dickinson Police Department says they arrested 45-year-old Bryan Runcorn after police spotted him hiding on the floor of his vehicle in the dealership.

Authorities were monitoring that dealership around midnight on Tuesday, June 29 because they received previous reports of someone burglarizing the cars there.

A police K-9 was also brought in and it detected drugs. Runcorn is now under arrest for criminal attempt and preventing arrest.

Police say in June, seven other theft cases have been reported from dealerships and Runcorn may face even more charges.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dill mugshot
Sargent County man missed victim’s head ‘by inches’ in late-night shooting
Police lights graphic
Woman taken to hospital following semi vs. car crash
Kaufman mugshot
MN man pleads guilty to starting Detroit Lake’s RV business fire
News - Owners say dog was poisoned, offering $1,500 reward for answers
Owners say dog was poisoned, offering $1,500 reward for answers
Stacie Van Dyke
Van Dyke to make seamless transition to different Valley News Live evening newscasts

Latest News

Police lights graphic
Man pinned under tractor for half hour, rushed to hospital
Sean Krall
Pot plants seized, man arrested in alleged marijuana growing operation
It is the perfect time to take a walk in the park or even bike a trail. The cities of Fargo,...
Highlighting your local parks and recreation in Fargo-Moorhead area
police lights graphic
Crash report: Driver falls asleep behind wheel, crashes into oncoming traffic