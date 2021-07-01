Advertisement

Local health officials are urging for people to donate blood as the critical shortage worsens

It’s said that every two seconds in the U.S. someone will need blood.
(ktvf)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Health officials in the region are continuing to urge people to donate blood as supply is still holding at critically low levels.

Blood supplies has not recovered from the pandemic as many blood drives are continuing to get cancelled.

Experts say with the summer, also comes more trauma cases causing a compounded need for more blood donors.

Health officials are urging people to donate because it could lead to more negative impacts.

“It can be something to cause issues for patients that need those elective surgeries. It’s not like they can be pushed off forever, those things need to happen,” said Megan Kibler, the transfusions program manager at Essentia Health.

All blood types including Type O are in critical need.

In most cases, hospitals need at least five days of supply to maintain. Blood is considered perishable and any more than the normal need could lead to the expiring of blood.

Click here to find a blood donation center near you.

