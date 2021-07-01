Highlighting your local parks and recreation in Fargo-Moorhead area

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It is the perfect time to take a walk in the park or even bike a trail. The cities of Fargo, West Fargo and Moorhead are using the month of July to celebrate parks and recreation.

The three cities will not only highlight their own parks and recreations but one another. Fargo has over 150 parks to explore, West Fargo has over 40 and Moorhead has about 45. Biking and walking the trails with canoeing are just some of the fun fitness activities you can do. Basketball and tennis courts are other ways we can get exercise while meeting new people. These are ways to bring people together while making active living a fun factor in our life.

“It brings a socialization aspect,” said Trevor Magnuson, Recreation Coordinator, Moorhead Parks and Recreation. “This past year is really tough on a lot of families and a lot of kids especially. It left them without friends and other members of the community. It has now been fun to see these families interact with one another once again.”

Each week will have a different focus related to parks and recreation. This week will focus on park history and their future projects. Next week will focus on highlighting a park that may not be familiar to a lot of people. The full details can be found here.

The Moorhead area offers:

· Golfing at The Meadows or Village Green Public Golf Courses

· Canoe and Kayak Rentals at the Hjemkomst Landing

· Swimming at the Moorhead Municipal Pool or one of our six neighborhood swimming pools.

· Numerous trails throughout town

· Disc Golf at Woodlawn Park

· Mountain Biking at Gooseberry and M.B. Johnson Park

· Playgrounds, basketball courts, grills, tennis courts, Pickleball, leisure activities

· Many Special Events such as RiverArts and the Farmers Market

The Fargo area offers:

· Playgrounds, basketball courts, tennis courts, trails, ball fields, pools and picnic shelters.

· Outdoor exercise equipment, bike repair stations, pickleball courts, a bicycle playground and skate parks

· Dog parks, river parks with fishing areas, boat ramps or kayak launches and nature parks with rustic trails that are idea for birdwatching

Valley News Live has reached out to West Fargo and will update as we receive more information.

