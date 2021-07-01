Heat and Fire Danger Increasing For the 4th of July Weekend

FRIDAY: Sunny Friday, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s for most. Increasing southwest wind.

INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEKEND: The heat is really on for the holiday weekend as 90s continue to build. We can expect low to mid 90s for most, with triple digits possible for some out west and along the ND/SD border. The fire danger will be high through the weekend in most areas, so please follow local regulations with regard to fires and fireworks. Late Sunday and into Monday, a cool front could bring some spotty showers and thunderstorms. At this point, this rain chance looks quite isolated and minimal.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: We start the week on a slightly cooler note with temperatures back in the 80s behind the cold front along with a few showers and storms. Tuesday will be even cooler with some areas up north and east in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Temperatures return to well above seasonal averages with 80 to 90 for most. There will be an increasing chance of some scattered or even widespread thunderstorms into Thursday. These could be strong.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FRIDAY: Sunny. Low: 66. High: 92.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot. Southwest wind to 25 mph. Low: 68. High: 95.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Hot. Spotty morning showers possible, then dry. Isolated evening thunder. Low: 70. High: 96.

MONDAY: Decreasing clouds. Cooler but still well above average. Low: 71. High: 88.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of scattered showers/storms. Low: 63. High: 83.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds from the west late, and a south wind. Low: 64. High: 85.

THURSDAY: Chance of storms, some strong. Hot. Low: 68. High: 90.