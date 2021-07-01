Crash report: Driver falls asleep behind wheel, crashes into oncoming traffic

ENDERLIN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman is facing charges after authorities say she fell asleep behind the wheel and crashed into oncoming traffic.

The crash report says it happened around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30 on Hwy. 46 east of Enderlin.

Highway Patrol says 72-year-old Jeanne Eskelson of Enderlin fell asleep and drifted into the other lane, clipping an oncoming car.

That other car went into the ditch, but Eskelson’s vehicle kept going. Her car went through a parking lot, hit a dumpster and then some trees before stopping.

The crash report says an air-ambulance was called in and Eskelson has non-life-threatening injuries.

Three people were in the other car, and two of them had minor injuries.

Eskelson is now facing a charge of Failure to Maintain Control.

