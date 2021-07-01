Advertisement

Crash report: Driver falls asleep behind wheel, crashes into oncoming traffic

police lights graphic
police lights graphic(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENDERLIN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman is facing charges after authorities say she fell asleep behind the wheel and crashed into oncoming traffic.

The crash report says it happened around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30 on Hwy. 46 east of Enderlin.

Highway Patrol says 72-year-old Jeanne Eskelson of Enderlin fell asleep and drifted into the other lane, clipping an oncoming car.

That other car went into the ditch, but Eskelson’s vehicle kept going. Her car went through a parking lot, hit a dumpster and then some trees before stopping.

The crash report says an air-ambulance was called in and Eskelson has non-life-threatening injuries.

Three people were in the other car, and two of them had minor injuries.

Eskelson is now facing a charge of Failure to Maintain Control.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dill mugshot
Sargent County man missed victim’s head ‘by inches’ in late-night shooting
Police lights graphic
Woman taken to hospital following semi vs. car crash
Stacie Van Dyke
Van Dyke to make seamless transition to different Valley News Live evening newscasts
Kaufman mugshot
MN man pleads guilty to starting Detroit Lake’s RV business fire
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned

Latest News

During the month of July, Fargo, West Fargo and Moorhead will provide fun programs during the...
Highlighting your local parks and recreation in Fargo-Moorhead area
10:00PM Weather June 30
10:00PM Weather June 30
News - Fargo PD seeing more speeding issues on 52nd Ave. S.
News - Fargo PD seeing more speeding issues on 52nd Ave. S.
10:00PM News June 30 - Part 1
10:00PM News June 30 - Part 1