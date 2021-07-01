‘Bullet holes everywhere’: Trial for man accused of the murders of his mother and Grand Forks officer underway

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The trial of 42-year-old Salamah Pendleton started on Thursday as he faces two murder charges for the deaths of his mother Lola Moore and Grand Forks Police Officer Cody Holte. The trial opened with witnesses retelling events that took place on May 27, 2020.

The first witness that took the stand was the owner of the apartment complex where Pendleton was being evicted from. Andrew Horge retold events that happened that afternoon. From the point where officers made contact with the suspect to when the gun shots rang through the apartment.

“Bullet holes everywhere, blood, blood all over the hallways, stairways,” said Horge, saying what he saw when he first went back through the apartment building after the incident. “The unit was in real tough shape. Bullet holes in the windows. It’s just, stove damaged, fridge. Damage everywhere.”

Pendleton is facing eight charges. The trial is expected to finish by July 16.

