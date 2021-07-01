Advertisement

‘Bullet holes everywhere’: Trial for man accused of the murders of his mother and Grand Forks officer underway

Mug shot from 2019 of Salamah Pendleton
Mug shot from 2019 of Salamah Pendleton (KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The trial of 42-year-old Salamah Pendleton started on Thursday as he faces two murder charges for the deaths of his mother Lola Moore and Grand Forks Police Officer Cody Holte. The trial opened with witnesses retelling events that took place on May 27, 2020.

The first witness that took the stand was the owner of the apartment complex where Pendleton was being evicted from. Andrew Horge retold events that happened that afternoon. From the point where officers made contact with the suspect to when the gun shots rang through the apartment.

“Bullet holes everywhere, blood, blood all over the hallways, stairways,” said Horge, saying what he saw when he first went back through the apartment building after the incident. “The unit was in real tough shape. Bullet holes in the windows. It’s just, stove damaged, fridge. Damage everywhere.”

Pendleton is facing eight charges. The trial is expected to finish by July 16.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights graphic
Crash report: Driver falls asleep behind wheel, crashes into oncoming traffic
Dill mugshot
Sargent County man missed victim’s head ‘by inches’ in late-night shooting
Kaufman mugshot
MN man pleads guilty to starting Detroit Lake’s RV business fire
News - Owners say dog was poisoned, offering $1,500 reward for answers
Owners say dog was poisoned, offering $1,500 reward for answers
Africa Nightclub
“We’re working on changing everything”: Problematic nightclub is asking for more time

Latest News

Abdisamad S. Muse (45)
Victim says brother stabbed him over a bicycle
NDT - Moorhead Cruise Night
Non profit to give away 296th car
4PM Weather July 1st
4PM Weather - July 1st
4PM News July 1st - Part 3
4PM News July 1st - Part 3